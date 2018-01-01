wx_icon Mason City 28°

IA HS State Wrestling - Saturday

Updates from Des Moines

Posted: Feb. 17, 2018 3:54 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore

Class 3A Placewinners:

126 - 7th Place - Colby Schriever (Mason City)

285 - 8th Place - Troy Monohan (Mason City)

Class 2A Placewinners:

120 - 7th Place - Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood)

152 - 7th Place - Dylan Koresh (Charles City)

160 - 5th Place - Zach Williams (Osage)

160 - 7th Place - Colter Bye (Crestwood)

170 - 8th Place - Jack Sindlinger (Charles City)

195 - 5th Place - Kade Hambly (Clear Lake)

195 - 6th Place - Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont)

Class 1A Placewinners:

106 - 6th Place - Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield)

106 - 7th Place - Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills)

113 - 4th Place - Jakob Witinger (Nashua-Plainfield)

120 - 6th Place - Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills)

126 - 3rd Place - Jacob McBride (Newman)

160 - 4th Place - Cameron Rasing (Rockford)

170 - 6th Place - Chase McCleish (Newman)

170 - 7th Place - Brandon Trees (North Butler-Clarksville)

182 - 3rd Place - Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme)

182 - 5th Place - Zach Ryg (Central Springs)

195 - 3rd Place - Gabe Irons (Lake Mills)

195 -4th Place - Hunter Hagen (West Hancock)

220 - 6th Place - Zack Santee (Central Springs)

285 - 3rd Place - Cameron Beminio (Belmond-Klemme)

