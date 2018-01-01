IA HS State Wrestling - Saturday

Class 3A Placewinners:
126 - 7th Place - Colby Schriever (Mason City)
285 - 8th Place - Troy Monohan (Mason City)
Class 2A Placewinners:
120 - 7th Place - Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood)
152 - 7th Place - Dylan Koresh (Charles City)
160 - 5th Place - Zach Williams (Osage)
160 - 7th Place - Colter Bye (Crestwood)
170 - 8th Place - Jack Sindlinger (Charles City)
195 - 5th Place - Kade Hambly (Clear Lake)
195 - 6th Place - Dalton Chipp (Hampton-Dumont)
Class 1A Placewinners:
106 - 6th Place - Brock Dietz (Nashua-Plainfield)
106 - 7th Place - Jack Ramaker (Lake Mills)
113 - 4th Place - Jakob Witinger (Nashua-Plainfield)
120 - 6th Place - Tyler Helgeson (Lake Mills)
126 - 3rd Place - Jacob McBride (Newman)
160 - 4th Place - Cameron Rasing (Rockford)
170 - 6th Place - Chase McCleish (Newman)
170 - 7th Place - Brandon Trees (North Butler-Clarksville)
182 - 3rd Place - Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme)
182 - 5th Place - Zach Ryg (Central Springs)
195 - 3rd Place - Gabe Irons (Lake Mills)
195 -4th Place - Hunter Hagen (West Hancock)
220 - 6th Place - Zack Santee (Central Springs)
285 - 3rd Place - Cameron Beminio (Belmond-Klemme)