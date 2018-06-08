IA HS SB Rankings (6/8)

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Lansing, Kee 11-2 1
2 Collins-Maxwell 11-0 3
3 Clarksville 7-2 2
4 Akron-Westfield 9-2 4
5 Sigourney 8-1 7
6 North Union 7-2 5
7 Lisbon 14-0 11
8 AGWSR 10-3 12
9 Martensdale-St. Mary's 9-4 6
10 Westwood 10-3 9
11 Newell-Fonda 9-5 13
12 Mason City Newman 10-3 14
13 Woodbury Central 7-5 10
14 Grand View Christian 9-2 NR
15 Murray 8-3 NR
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (8) New London (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Durant 10-1 1
2 Des Moines Christian 8-1 3
3 Central Springs 9-1 2
4 IKM-Manning 10-1 4
5 Alta-Aurelia 9-0 5
6 West Sioux 11-4 6
7 Iowa City Regina 7-5 7
8 Louisa-Muscatine 13-2 11
9 Treynor 8-2 8
10 Logan-Magnolia 12-2 9
11 East Marshall 11-2 10
12 Van Meter 13-2 14
13 Jesup 9-6 13
14 North Linn 11-2 12
15 Earlham 7-5 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Davenport Assumption 17-2 1
2 Waterloo Columbus 9-0 2
3 Humboldt 12-0 3
4 Albia 14-1 6
5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16-2 5
6 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 11-0 2
7 Spirit Lake 14-2 4
8 Atlantic 10-0 9
9 Roland-Story 8-0 11
10 North Polk 6-4 7
11 Solon 8-4 12
12 Crestwood 8-4 10
13 Benton 12-5 NR
14 Cherokee 9-1 14
15 Camanche 9-4 NR
Dropped Out: Clarke (13), Centerville (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Charles City 17-1 3
2 Independence 13-1 2
3 Carlisle 11-4 4
4 ADM 14-1 10
5 Winterset 9-5 1
6 Oskaloosa 11-2 6
7 Denison-Schleswig 9-1 5
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 8-6 7
9 Lewis Central 10-2 9
10 North Scott 10-5 11
11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-4 12
12 Norwalk 7-4 NR
13 Newton 9-1 13
14 Western Dubuque 9-3 8
15 Glenwood 7-0 NR
Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (14), Waverly-Shell Rock (150
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-2 1
2 Pleasant Valley 10-5 2
3 West Des Moines Valley 9-3 5
4 Waukee 10-2 6
5 Dubuque Hempstead 12-3 3
6 Indianola 12-2 7
7 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14-4 4
8 Urbandale 7-1 7
9 Dowling Catholic 5-5 9
10 Southeast Polk 9-1 11
11 Fort Dodge 14-2 15
12 Iowa City High 12-5 10
13 Burlington 17-1 NR
14 Johnston 6-5 14
15 Muscatine 14-2 NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (12), Ankeny (13)