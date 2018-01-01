IA HS GB Rankings (1/4)

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Springville 9-2 1
2 Central Decatur 10-0 2
3 North Mahaska 10-0 3
4 Newell-Fonda 9-0 5
5 West Hancock 9-1 6
6 Kingsley-Pierson 9-1 7
7 Janesville 8-0 8
8 AGWSR 9-0 9
9 Exira-EHK 7-1 4
10 Dunkerton 7-1 10
11 Montezuma 9-2 12
12 Bishop Garrigan 8-2 11
13 Kee 9-1 13
14 Seymour 10-0 14
15 Westwood 8-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 North Linn 12-0 1
2 Treynor 8-0 2
3 Western Christian 7-0 3
4 Logan-Magnolia 8-1 4
5 West Sioux 9-0 5
6 Panorama 11-1 6
7 Cascade 9-2 7
8 Mediapolis 9-0 9
9 Iowa City Regina 7-3 10
10 Bellevue 9-3 8
11 Grundy Center 8-1 11
12 North Union 10-0 13
13 Dike-New Hartford. 8-2 12
14 Maquoketa Valley 11-2 14
15 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Sioux Center 9-0 1
2 Crestwood 10-0 2
3 Clear Lake 8-1 3
4 Cherokee 8-0 4
5 Osage 9-0 5
6 Nevada 8-1 6
7 North Polk 9-1 8
8 Roland-Story 8-2 9
9 Davenport Assumption 6-4 10
10 Kuemper Catholic 7-2 7
11 Camanche 7-3 11
12 Forest City 7-2 12
13 Red Oak 5-1 13
14 Central Lee 10-0 14
15 South Central Calhoun 11-0 NR
Dropped Out: West Marshall (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Marion 9-0 1
2 Lewis Central 9-0 2
3 Grinnell 9-0 3
4 North Scott 8-2 4
5 Mason City 5-5 7
6 Center Point-Urbana 9-2 5
7 Boone 9-1 8
8 Denison-Schleswig 6-2 9
9 Le Mars 7-3 6
10 Western Dubuque 6-2 10
11 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-4 11
12 Pella 6-3 12
13 Fairfield 7-2 13
14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-3 14
15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 6-3 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 9-0 1
2 Cedar Falls 8-1 2
3 Iowa City West 7-2 3
4 Pleasant Valley 8-0 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 8-2 6
6 Dowling Catholic 9-1 7
7 Johnston 9-1 5
8 Waukee 9-0 8
9 Indianola 7-2 10
10 Southeast Polk 8-2 9
11 West Des Moines Valley 5-4 11
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-4 13
13 Bettendorf 8-2 12
14 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-3 14
15 Ankeny 6-4 15
Dropped Out: None