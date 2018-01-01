IA HS Boys Basketball AP Poll (1/16)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (13) 10-0 130 1

2. Johnston 10-1 107 3

3. Sioux City, East 9-1 98 5

4. Des Moines, Hoover 10-1 87 6

5. Des Moines, North 10-2 77 2

6. North Scott, Eldridge 10-1 68 8

7. Pleasant Valley 10-1 48 10

8. Waukee 9-2 33 4

9. Cedar Falls 8-3 27 NR

10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 8-3 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Hempstead 13. Dubuque, Senior 6. Ankeny Centennial 3. Linn-Mar, Marion 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oskaloosa (6) 12-1 118 1

2. Mount Pleasant (2) 11-2 106 4

3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (2) 8-3 91 6

4. Norwalk (1) 10-1 87 5

5. Bishop Heelan Catholic,S.C. (1) 8-2 83 3

6. Glenwood (1) 11-1 76 2

7. Charles City 11-1 48 8

8. Wahlert, Dubuque 5-6 27 NR

9. Harlan 9-2 23 7

(tie) Spirit Lake 9-3 23 10

Others receiving votes: Winterset 12. Le Mars 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 5. Assumption, Davenport 3. South Tama County, Tama 3. Webster City 2.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (11) 11-0 126 1

2. Van Meter (2) 12-0 111 3

3. Aplington-Parkersburg 12-0 87 4

4. Cascade,Western Dubuque 13-0 78 5

5. Sheldon 12-1 73 6

6. Sioux Center 10-2 72 2

7. South Hamilton, Jewell 13-0 57 7

8. Treynor 10-0 48 9

9. Northeast, Goose Lake 12-1 29 8

10. East Marshall, Le Grand 12-0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Wapello 8. Des Moines Christian 7. Forest City 2. Unity Christian, Orange City 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8) 15-0 125 1

2. Grand View Christian (5) 12-0 121 2

3. St. Mary's, Remsen 12-0 97 3

4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 11-1 88 5

5. Dunkerton 11-0 45 T9

6. Lynnville-Sully 10-2 42 6

7. George-Little Rock 9-4 40 8

8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8-2 27 4

(tie) South O'Brien, Paullina 9-4 27 NR

10. New London 10-3 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg 14. Bedford 14. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 10. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9. Ankeny Christian Academy 8. Montezuma 6. Easton Valley 6. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. Lisbon 2.

