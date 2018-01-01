IA HS BB Rankings (1/8)

Class 4A
Record Pts
1. Iowa City, West (10) 8-0 100
2. Des Moines, North 8-1 84
3. Johnston 8-1 78
4. Waukee 8-1 67
5. Sioux City, East 6-1 58
6. Des Moines, Hoover 8-1 39
7. Dubuque, Hempstead 7-1 38
8. North Scott, Eldridge 8-1 32
9. Dubuque, Senior 7-2 22
10. Pleasant Valley 8-1 19
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6.
Class 3A
Record Pts
1. Oskaloosa (7) 10-0 96
2. Glenwood (3) 9-0 88
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7-1 76
4. Mount Pleasant 8-2 63
5. Norwalk 8-1 61
6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 5-3 51
7. Harlan 7-1 27
8. Charles City 8-1 26
9. Le Mars 6-3 25
10. Spirit Lake 7-3 13
Others receiving votes: Winterset 10. Pella 6. Wahlert, Dubuque 4. Carroll 3. Webster City 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts
1. Western Christian, Hull (5) 8-0 93
2. Sioux Center (4) 9-0 92
3. Van Meter (1) 10-0 77
4. Aplington-Parkersburg 10-0 62
5. Cascade,Western Dubuque 11-0 52
6. Sheldon 9-1 51
7. South Hamilton, Jewell 11-0 49
8. Northeast, Goose Lake 10-0 20
9. Treynor 7-0 16
10. Unity Christian, Orange City 8-3 14
Others receiving votes: East Marshall, Le Grand 7. Wapello 6. Des Moines Christian 4. Forest City 3. PCM, Monroe 3. Rock Valley 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (6) 12-0 95
2. Grand View Christian (4) 9-0 91
3. St. Mary's, Remsen 10-0 82
4. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 8-0 63
5. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10-1 60
6. Lynnville-Sully 9-1 36
7. Edgewood-Colesburg 11-1 26
8. George-Little Rock 7-4 21
9. Ankeny Christian Academy 8-1 19
(tie) Dunkerton 9-0 19
Others receiving votes: St. Albert, Council Bluffs 11. South O'Brien, Paullina 10. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 6. Bedford 5. Montezuma 2. New London 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 1