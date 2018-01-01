IA HS BB Rankings (1/22)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (6) 11-1 85 1

2. Sioux City, East (3) 12-1 74 3

3. Des Moines, Hoover 12-1 70 4

4. Cedar Falls 10-3 55 9

5. Des Moines, North 13-2 53 5

6. North Scott, Eldridge 12-1 52 6

7. Pleasant Valley 11-1 40 7

8. Waukee 11-2 30 8

9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 10-3 22 10

10. Johnston 10-3 11 2

Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Senior 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oskaloosa (6) 13-1 86 1

2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (2) 10-3 82 3

3. Mount Pleasant 13-3 64 2

(tie) Norwalk 13-1 64 4

5. Glenwood (1) 13-1 60 6

6. Harlan 11-2 36 T9

7. Bishop Heelan Cath., Sioux City 8-4 34 5

8. Charles City 12-2 19 7

9. Spirit Lake 10-4 15 T9

10. Wahlert, Dubuque 6-7 10 8

Others receiving votes: South Tama County, Tama 8. Assumption, Davenport 7. West Delaware, Manchester 5. Le Mars 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (8) 13-0 88 1

2. Van Meter (1) 14-0 78 2

3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 16-0 70 4

4. Treynor 14-0 59 8

5. South Hamilton, Jewell 15-0 51 7

6. Sheldon 13-2 36 5

7. Aplington-Parkersburg 14-1 33 3

8. Sioux Center 12-3 25 6

(tie) Northeast, Goose Lake 14-1 25 9

10. East Marshall, Le Grand 13-0 22 10

Others receiving votes: Wapello 4. PCM, Monroe 2. Rock Valley 1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (7) 17-0 88 1

2. Grand View Christian (2) 14-0 79 2

3. St. Mary's, Remsen 14-0 76 3

4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 13-1 60 4

5. George-Little Rock 11-4 42 7

6. Dunkerton 14-1 37 5

7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 11-2 27 T8

8. Lynnville-Sully 12-3 15 6

9. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 8-6 14 NR

10. South O'Brien, Paullina 11-5 13 T8

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Christian Academy 11. New London 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Montezuma 3. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2.