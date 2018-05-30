IA Gov. Reynolds signs tax cut bill

HIAWATHA, Iowa (AP) — Iowa income taxes will begin to fall under a tax bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds signed the bill Wednesday in Hiawatha. Under the law, the state will cut $2.8 billion in corporate and personal income taxes over six years if it meets certain revenue targets. If not, some cuts would be delayed.

Middle-class families are expected to save an average of $86 to $257 next year. A typical family of four would save about $7 every two weeks.

The legislation also expands sales tax to digital goods like e-books, subscription services such as Netflix, ride-sharing apps such as Uber and physical goods purchased online. Sales taxes are forecast to grow by $867 million over six years, but a forthcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision may affect Iowa's ability to collect the taxes.