Korean War veteran shares thoughts on historic summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 10:01 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BRITT, Iowa - The historic summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has one area veteran hoping for something positive to come out of it.

Connie Burgardt served as a Marine for 13 months during the Korean War. He fought mostly along the 38th Parallel, which is the dividing line between North and South Korea.

"I think it's a real good thing. I hope they keep improving, I imagine they'll have more talks. And Kim Jong Un I think is probably wanting to change because he's seen the difference between South Korea and North Korea," Burgardt says.

In addition, he predicts that if the talks do go well, the Korean Peninsula could be reunified.

"I think they would get together with South Korea. It will take a few years, but I think they will probably unite into one country again," Burgardt adds.

The discussions between Trump and Un included the nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and the U.S. ending joint military exercises with the South. In a news conference after the summit, Trump said that U.S. sanctions against the North may be lifted earlier than expected.

