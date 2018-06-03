Clear

I-35 ramps to close north of Mason City

Pavement resurfacing to take most of the day on Monday, weather permitting.

Posted: Jun. 3, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Pavement resurfacing will be closing on- and off-ramps on Interstate 35 just north of Clear Lake on Monday.

The exit and entrance ramps for County Road B20/300th Street, also marked as Exit 197, will be closed to traffic at alternate times between 7 am and 6 pm, weather permitting.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s construction office in Mason says the northbound and southbound ramps will not be shut down at the same time.


