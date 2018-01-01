Local Hy-Vee evacuated after refrigerant line break

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester Hy-Vee had to be evacuated on Monday after a refrigerant line break.According to the Rochester Fire Department, it happened at Hy-Vee South at 500 Crossroads Drive SW just before 1:00 p.m. Crews were informed a refrigerant line had broken and the store was filling with gas because of it. When crews arrived they determined because of the amount of refrigerant visible, they needed to evacuate the store.Police helped to evacuate customers and employees for 40 minutes and found some relief from the cold for them in Panera Bread, next door.Crews worked to shut off the valve which stopped the leak and ventilated the store.No one was injured and there was no monetary damage done aside from Hy-Vee losing 40 minutes of business time.