Hy-Vee to help fight drug abuse in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is partnering with the Iowa Department of Public Health to help people with substance abuse problems.

All 104 Hy-Vee pharmacies across the state will post information about a new website, YourLifeIowa.org, designed to bring awareness and offer assistance to individuals and families dealing with drug and gambling addiction. The website will also promote suicide prevention.

In addition, counter cards and infomational tear pads will be located at every Hy-Vee pharmacy and informational posters will be put up in store break rooms.

“There are Iowans who are facing adversity and need help when it comes to substance abuse and other addictions,” said Kristin Williams, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president and chief health officer. “As a pharmaceutical leader in Iowa, we want to direct our patients and employees to a place where they can get help for themselves or for loved ones, and YourLifeIowa is an excellent starting point.”