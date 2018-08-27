Clear
Hy-Vee partners with Rochester Public Schools

You can take a receipt from any Rochester Hy-Vee location to any school in the Rochester Public School District to help with the fundraising effort.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 7:42 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- For a second year in a row Hy-Vee is partnering with the Rochester Public Schools to raise money for the district.
All you have to do is take your receipts from any Rochester Hy-Vee store and drop them off at any school main office.
Hy-Vee will donate $1 for every $250 in receipts collected.
The schools communication director tells KIMT that the money will go towards supplies for students.
Carol Olsen is a former teacher who's out shopping today.
She tells us that this is a convenient way for people to give back
“It's important to get funds for our schooling…I think it the most important funding we have…children are our future” said the former teacher.
The district will be collecting funds starting today through May 2019.
They're hoping to beat last year's goal of more than $3,000 in donations.

