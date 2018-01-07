Hy-Vee helping to decrease opioid abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa -Hy-Vee is partnering up with the Iowa Department of Public Health to help decrease opioid abuse.

Hy-Vee pharmacies will provide resources for patients and employees who struggle substance abuse.

They include a 24-hour helpline, new consolidated website and counter cards with information.

Pharmacist Tim Becker at Hy-Vee West in Mason City says the goal is to bring awareness and helps as many Iowans as they can.

“It is an epidemic across the country and it does affect us locally here, so this program will educate people that are wondering if they are bordering on addicting to help them get treatment."

A facility finder is on the website YourLifeIowa.org to help those who are looking for help.