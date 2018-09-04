Clear
Hunter shot at start of Iowa squirrel season

Happened Saturday at Brushy Creek State Recreation Area.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 3:42 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LEHIGH, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say north-central Iowa man has been shot while squirrel hunting at Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Lehigh.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the incident happened Saturday when 55-year-old Sao Bunpan was shot in the upper chest by his brother, 50-year-old Khor Bunpan. Both men live in Webster City.

Authorities say the two brothers were hunting together with a party of four for the opening day of squirrel hunting in Iowa.

Sao Bunpan was taken to a Webster City hospital and then to a Des Moines hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Conservation officers are investigating, but preliminary efforts have led officials to believe the shooting was an accident. No charges have been filed.

