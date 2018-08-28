Hundreds line up for Ken Burns tickets: Mayo Clinic: Faith, Hope and Science

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The highly anticipated Ken Burns documentary "Mayo Clinic: Faith, Hope and Science" brought hundreds of people to the Mayo Civic Center today.

They were hoping to grab tickets to the film.

The documentary focuses on the story of William Worrall Mayo, who began practicing medicine in Rochester. It highlights stories of Mayo patients struggling with life changing medical conditions.

Today people flocked to the building with hopes of snagging their seats to the show.

David Schrantz was first in line and has one rule for people who are waiting to get tickets...get them now.

“There's quite a lineup already so. I don't know how many tickets are still available,” said David.

The film will play at 7 pm on September 10th in the Taylor arena at Mayo Civic Center.