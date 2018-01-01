Hummel sentenced in hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a hit-and-run crash gets probation.

Scroll for more content...

31-year-old Corey Joe Hummel of Rochester was arrested on May 9, 2017. Police say he collided with another vehicle in the 2300 block of Marion Road, leaving the other driver with leg injuries. Hummel was not at the crash site when officers arrived and they located him a short time after a burglary alarm went off at FTL Systems.

Police say Hummel broke through the glass and sprayed a fire extinguisher around the office.

He pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary, 4th degree OWI, and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and must either perform 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine.