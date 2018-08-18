Clear

Human remains found in search for missing Iowa boy

Jake Wilson went missing in April.

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa – Authorities searching for Jake Wilson says human remains have been found.

Police Chief Chris Brecher says the remains were found by some kayakers along Wolf Creek. Brecher says the water level of the creek has dropped in the past few weeks and that is what allowed the remains to be found. He says this area had been searched before when the water was higher.

Brecher says DNA identification of the remains could take several weeks but he says “what has been found is consistent with what we were looking for.”

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says they are asking kayakers to stay off Wolf Creek as they continue to search. Thompson says they want to find out what happened, how and why.

Wilson, a 16-year-old with autism, went missing on April 7.  The FBI, state and local law enforcement, and hundreds of volunteers have participated in the search for him. 

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
