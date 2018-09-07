Human remains found by Albert Lea teens while fishing identified

The remains of a man found near the Mississippi River on July 14 have been identified.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it was notified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension that DNA matched the remains to David John Sheridan, a boater who went missing April 29.
Freeborn County teens found the human remains while fishing.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said two boys discovered a torso and an attached leg with a boot.
The first to see the remains was Elliott Flatten, of Albert Lea.
“As much time as we spend like out in the woods, hunting or fishing,” Flatten said, “we're bound to find something not good. And I think our time was then, you know.”
