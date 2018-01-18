Human Trafficking Awareness

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mission 21 held a presentation at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center to talk about life after human sex trafficking.

The event was held in light of January being human sex trafficking awareness month. However, the timing wasn't the only important aspect. The location is key too because Olmsted county has the third highest amount of referrals for sex trafficking in all of Minnesota.

There was a survivor who attended and spoke at the event, and for that reason we did not bring the camera in. However we did learn that when workers at Safeharbor first came into contact with the survivor, she was at an awful place in her life. Now, she is at a place in her life where she can raise her son, hold a job, and be a speaker at events like this where she can be an anchor of hope to others.

Laura Southerland, the regional navigator of Southeast Minnesota for Safeharbor, tells us that she encourages parents to be especially active in their children's digital lives as often times the internet is a gateway for sex trafficking.

