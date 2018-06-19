Huge dumping problem in Fillmore County

Scroll for more content...

PRESTON, Minn.- Fillmore County residents are illegally dumping their trash at recycling site in the small town of Preston. Which is making it harder for workers to properly dispose of items at the recycling center.Paul Gartner is clearing out a home that he plans to sell.The home has been in his family for 118 years.“It's going to be a long process but we're going to get it done,” said Gartner.He is one of the few Fillmore County residents who came in today to properly dispose of their unwanted items and he does it for one reason.For those who want to dump their trash at the recycling center thinking they’re saving money, think again. The Recycling center funds from tax payers.So dumping you unwanted items improperly will end up costing residents in the end.“You end up paying for it in taxes every year because a large portion of the facility is subsidize by Fillmore tax dollars,” said Solid Waste Administrator Andrew Hatzenbihler.The Minnesota waste management act reads that people who are caught illegally dumping materials can face a $500 fine and a misdemeanor charge.