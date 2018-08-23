Hubbell discusses politics surrounding Tibbetts findings

MASON CITY, Iowa- After the announcement of Mollie Tibbets’ death, politicians took the opportunity to make it a political issue.

Iowa Governor Reynolds posted a statement on Facebook speaking as a mother that she couldn’t imagine what the family is going through. She then talked about a failed immigration system because authorities said Rivera is an illegal alien.

Iowa democratic candidate for governor, Fred Hubbell, posted a similar statement on his page commenting as a parent and a grandparent.

On Thursday while Hubbell toured NIACC’s working farm and STEM Center that is under construction we asked him about the Tibbetts case being turning so political so soon.

“This is really unfortunate that politicians all of a sudden are using this to politicize the event,” he said. “Let the family have time to grieve and deal with their loss. Take some time and give them some space.”