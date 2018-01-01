Howard County woman sent to jail

CRESCO, Iowa – A car full of drugs, blades, and a gun has landed a Howard County woman a jail sentence.

33-year-old Krista Lea Rose Reinsvold of Cresco was arrested in June 2017 after Cresco police searched an impounded vehicle belonging to her. Officers said they found 188.7 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, along with a .22 caliber rifle and five swords and knives that were all reported stolen in Wisconsin.

According to court documents, Reinsvold pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft, 4th degree theft, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. On Monday, she was given 60 days in the Howard County Jail and two to five years of supervised probation.