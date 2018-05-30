Howard County teacher accused of sex with student to stand trial

CRESCO, Iowa – A trial has been scheduled for a northeast Iowa teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Tiffany Ranweiler-Oblander, 29 of Decorah, is charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. She was charged on May 4 after the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it obtained evidence that Ranweiler-Oblander and a student engaged in sexual conduct on four occasions between March and April of 2018.

Since her arrest, she has been put on administrative leave by the Howard-Winneshiek School District.

A trial is now set to begin on June 27.