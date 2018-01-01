Howard County man to stand trail for drugs and a bayonet

CRESCO, Iowa – A man police say was caught with drugs and a dangerous weapon is pleading not guilty.

27-year-old Lester Wallace Erickson III of Cresco is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of contraband in jail, OWI – 3rd or subsequent offense, carrying weapons, possession of methamphetamine – 3rd offense, and possession of marijuana – 3rd offense.

Erickson was pulled over for speeding in Cresco on February 2. Police say he was driving with a suspended license and there were warrants out for his arrest. Officers say a search of Erickson’s vehicle turned up 5.2 grams of marijuana, 4 grams of methamphetamine, and a two-sides bayonet. Police say another 3 grams of meth were found on Erickson when he was processed at the county jail.

Police also say Erickson admitted smoking marijuana in the days before his arrest but refused to take a sobriety test.

His trial is now set for May 30 in Howard County District Court.