Howard County gets five inches of rain in two days

VERNON SPRINGS, Iowa- Much of our viewing area has seen severe storms with large accumulations of rain.
Howard County has seen some of the worst with nearly five inches of rain in just a couple of days. The Turkey River in Vernon Springs has risen from all of the rain over the last two days. Those who live in Cresco said there isn’t a terrible amount of damage from the storm, but it was a terrifying couple of days.
“Downpours, strong winds, King’s bride is completely under water,” said Jonelle Busta. “Vernon Springs is also getting quite high.”
