Howard Co. Sheriff releases video of attempted burglary

LIME SPRINGS, Iowa – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to identify a person seen in video surveillance attempting to break into cars and residences.

The incident was reported at 9:36 a.m. on Feb. 25 after a neighbor, who has a home-security camera, captured what appeared to be an adult male coming from behind a garage on his neighbor’s property at 219 E. Main St. at 3:40 a.m.

The person allegedly opened two car doors on two different vehicles. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says the subject then walked and attempted to open more car doors. The person also allegedly tried to open a side garage door and tried to open an inside door but they were locked. He was wearing a light jacket with a hood and possibly has glasses.