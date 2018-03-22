How will driver-less cars interact with pedestrians?



ROCHESTER, Minn. – Safety concerns are being raised after a driverless Uber car killed a woman who walked into a lane of traffic in Arizona.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident and how autonomous vehicles interact with pedestrians.

Shandalee Novak, of Rochester, doesn’t have a driver's license and walks at least six days a week. She said the technology may not be ready yet for pedestrians to feel completely safe.

“Obviously, the pedestrians need to take responsibility to look both ways, but without a driver to also look, perhaps there is a greater chance for accidents,” she said.

Being a responsible pedestrian is something Novak practices daily.

“I’m looking at is there a blinker on, and is it zooming in front of me to make a turn when I'm in the intersection. You know before I cross the street I always look back to see what the car behind me is planning on doing,” Novak said.

Driverless cars and pedestrians raise ethical concerns. A study by Moral Machine asks people if driverless cars should swerve to avoid hitting a pedestrian crossing the road illegally, sacrificing it’s own passengers, or continue on towards the pedestrian?

In this instance most respondents said the autonomous vehicle should swerve, but the answers change as the choices become more complex.

A KIMT Facebook poll found 89 percent of people do not trust driver-less cars and just 11 percent do. But comments from community members also show they don’t trust a driverless car any less than a distracted driver on a cell phone.