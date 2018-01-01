How well does hand sanitizer work?

Scroll for more content...

FOREST CITY, Iowa - With flu season finally starting to slow down you may think you won't have to worry about the spread of germs for much longer.Megan Cronkwright is all about using hand sanitizer.“I tend to get sick a lot so I use it,” Cronkwright said.Her main concern these days while in school at Waldorf University is to not get sick.“I find myself using hand sanitizer a lot because i go to college so there’s a lot of sickness going around,” Cronkwright said.Infectious disease specialists remind you that hand sanitizers don't clean your hands but can help remove certain viruses. That includes germs that cause common colds, strep throat, and the flu but when it comes to preventing norovirus or e-coli your hand sanitizer is not effective.“It helps just keep the surface of your hands clean not actually clean them,” Cronkwright said.She's right. Specialists remind you sanitizers only remove the top layer of oil from your hands just like soap.Remember there's always that warning that overuse may actually reduce your skin's defense against bacteria.