How to shovel snow safely

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to HealthDay News, about 158,000 people were treated for snow-shoveling and ice-removing related injuries in 2015. Now they're providing some tips to help people shovel snow safely this winter.

Here are some safety tips:

- Just like other work outs and physical activities, do a quick 10 minute warm up before shoveling.

- Push snow when possible, only lift snow if needed.

- Use a lightweight shovel that is an appropriate height.

- Dress warmly and wear slip-resistant shoes.

- Talk to a doctor if you're sedentary, clearing snow can be physically demanding and put strain on the heart.

Jeff Allman is the owner of a building in downtown Rochester. He said he shovels snow often during the winter season.

"This is a downtown location so we work diligently to shovel multiple times if it snows, to protect the public," he said.

He also said he often thinks about safety when shoveling.

"I try to be mindful of where my strengths are and good procedures. So I try to use my legs and not my back, and only lift the parts I need to lift," Allman said.

He also makes a point to bundle up for the cold temperatures and take breaks when he needs them.