How runners can defend themselves: 'You have to yell, you have to get someone's attention'

When attacked, self-defense instructor Jim Parry says the worst thing you can do is not do anything.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 9:04 AM
Updated: Aug. 23, 2018 9:34 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While many people's natural reaction to a threat is to freeze and comply with their attacker, local Taekwondo self-defense instructor Jim Parry says that's the one thing you shouldn't do.

"You need to try to get to that point where you just know you have to scream; you have to yell; you have to get someone's attention. You got to gotta kick, bite, elbows, knees, anything that's going to cause harm to someone else," says Parry.

When out running, jogging, or walking, Parry says there are 3 things people need to remember: always be aware of your surroundings, be with a buddy if possible, and let someone know your planned route. He warns against activities that take away your sense of awareness, such as having earbuds in. Parry also recommends taking a self-defense course to have some moves ready if you are ever attacked.

"For someone who is worried about attending a self-defense class, they don't have to worry. They're not going to get hurt. It's meant to be lowkey and practice some of those easy skills that they can learn to protect themselves," explains Parry.

Parry regularly teaches self-defense courses and in light of recent events such as the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbets, he is receiving more requests for classes. He will be teaching two free classes at TerraLoco in September, and is still working on finalizing dates and times.

