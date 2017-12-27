How people are handling the cold

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - For some being out in the cold Tuesday may mean pumping up gas or just heading to your car. For others it’s all in a day’s work.You could say working outside in these current cold temps isn't exactly comfortable for Casey Swyter.“It’s not fun, it’s very cold out,” Swyter said.Swyter found out his work load today consists of checking fire hydrants, a job that needs to be done, especially in the frigid weather.“We've been putting anti-freeze in to try to get them to thaw out,” Swyter said.Then there's those who have to stay indoors even though they may *want to go outside.“After yesterday and hearing the weather this morning we were like yeah we're not going outside,” Kendra Mennen at Newman Catholic Early Childhood Day Care said.They go by a chart to determine if it’s okay to go outside. That includes looking up the current air temperature, comparing that to the chart and putting out a green, yellow, or red warning.Tuesday was a red warning, leaving kids playing in empty classrooms and going on walks to burn off energy versus going outside.“The huge thing is being moving and learning and large motor skills and exercising as much as they can,” Mennen said.Lucky for the kids they get to stay indoors, for others, it’s just all part of being an adult.“Gloves and hats, vests, car hart jackets,” Swyter said.