How local police handle mental health help calls

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man who was arrested on Monday for making threats toward police has people talking.According to court documents, Steven Williams went to the Mason City police station, saying he was homicidal and that he wanted to go to the hospital, but he also made threats, saying if he wasn't taken to the hospital he'd make a bomb and use it.After posting the story on KIMT News 3’s Facebook, many felt Williams should have received mental health treatment instead of getting arrested.Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says he doesn't feel the community is facing a mental health crisis yet, but is approaching one. He says they exhaust all options they can before having to incarcerate someone.“I think we care about people, first as a person having to make them whole. Now in that situation, we can deal with the criminal aspect, other aspects of that call later,” Brinkley said.He says when someone is making threats they have to take action on that, but again they're working to figure out how to get people mental health help before possibly being criminally charged.