Monday's snow storm affects Rochester transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn.—

After the storm Monday through Tuesday morning, poor weather and road conditions can impact Rochester scheduled transportation.

While Rochester Public Transit does not expect any major delays or cancellations, they say that slick roads can lead buses to being a little late arriving to bus stops. Rochester buses will also not pick up passengers on hills during or after winter weather— you must walk to bottom of the hill to be picked up.

Rochester resident Jackie Franklin used Rochester public buses this morning and afternoon, and she said it was right on time. She is impressed with the timeliness of Rochester public transportation, even during snowy weather, compared to where she used to live.

The Rochester airport experienced some cancellations on Monday, but scheduled flights for Tuesday are currently on time.

On Monday, Kathleen Carlascio attempted to drive to the airport on Monday to return a rental car while visiting Rochester, but had to turn around. She said it was too dangerous to continue driving because she couldn't see anything. She came back to the airport on Tuesday afternoon when the road and weather conditions improved. She commented, "When you're in Minnesota, you have to roll with the punches."

As conditions have improved on Tuesday, scheduled transportation in Rochester is returning to normal.