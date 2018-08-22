KASSON, Minn. – Emergency crews are dealing with a house fire in Kasson.
Fire departments from Kasson and Mantorville and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 500 block of 4th Avenue NE around 5 pm Wednesday.
KIMT has a reporter on the scene.
