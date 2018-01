HAYFIELD, Minn. – The American Red Cross is helping a family after their house was destroyed by fire.

The Hayfield Fire Department says it was called out around 9:45 am to a single-family home in the 700 block of Center Avenue South. No one was injured in the blaze and the home is being considered a total loss. The cause has not been determined.

The Red Cross says its volunteers are helping two adults and one child who were living at the home.