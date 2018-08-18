MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City couple is cleaning up after a fire damaged their rental property.
Around 8:30 Friday morning, fire crews were called to 34 15th Street NE.
According to renter James McLeod, shortly after he woke up for work, he noticed smoke coming from the upstairs. He got his wife April, their two dogs and one cat out. Another cat stayed in the house, but was located and was treated for smoke inhalation.
Most of the damage was contained to the kitchen area, though there was smoke damage throughout the house.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Related Content
- House damaged by Friday morning fire
- Fire damages house just outside Albert Lea
- Albert Lea house fire causes $20K in damage
- Overnight house fire causes significant damage in Freeborn County
- Alden home damaged by fire
- Trailer home fire causes $25,000 in damage
- Forest City home damaged by fire
- Fire in Northwood causes significant damage
- Overnight fire causes $70,000 in property damage
- Fire severely damages local auto repair shop
Scroll for more content...