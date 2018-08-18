House damaged by Friday morning fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City couple is cleaning up after a fire damaged their rental property.

Around 8:30 Friday morning, fire crews were called to 34 15th Street NE.

According to renter James McLeod, shortly after he woke up for work, he noticed smoke coming from the upstairs. He got his wife April, their two dogs and one cat out. Another cat stayed in the house, but was located and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Most of the damage was contained to the kitchen area, though there was smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.