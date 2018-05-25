House catches fire in Worth County

GRAFTON, Iowa – Three fire departments were called to deal with a blaze in Grafton Monday.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 6:54 pm about a house fire in the 400 block of 3rd Street. Fire departments from Grafton, Manly, and Plymouth responded and put out the flames.

The Sheriff’s Office says everyone in the home made it out safety.