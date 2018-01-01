Clear
House bill restoring Minnesota felons' voting rights falters

Minneapolis Democratic Rep. Raymond Dehn says restoring voting rights would help people integrate back into society once they're released from prison.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 2:56 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The latest push to restore voting rights for released felons has faltered.

Minnesota law bans felons from voting until they've completed parole or probation. But it's been a perennial effort at the Capitol to restore those rights after felons are released from prison.

The House Public Safety committee narrowly voted Thursday to put that legislation on hold ahead of a key deadline for legislation to be considered this session. That action likely means the effort is stalled for another year.

Minneapolis Democratic Rep. Raymond Dehn says restoring voting rights would help people integrate back into society once they're released from prison. Opponents expressed concern about people convicted of serious crimes like murder.

The legislation garnered a handful of GOP co-authors this year.

