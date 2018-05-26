Hot day for 80th Band Festival parade

MASON CITY, Iowa- The sound of Meredith Willson’s “76 Trombones” means the beginning of the 80th Band Festival and everyone is ready including Clifford Boyer and Marjorie Sheldon.

“I’m excited to see Lake Mills, maybe Clear Lake,” said Boyer.

For the 80th year of the parade, it is only fitting that the theme is 80’s as in 1980’s games, movies and much much more.

When it comes to being able to march in Band Festival, it takes a lot of work.

“You have to show up to band practice every day and try your hardest,” said Band Fest Royalty.

So that when you meet the judges you can put on your best performance and know what they are looking for.

“The effectiveness of the music and the visual ability it all blends together and projects off the street,” said one of the judges.

While each judge is always watching out for the best marching band, they are also planning for the future.

“We can verbalize out commentary and email in to the directors to improve the parade for next year,” said the judge.

So that the thousands of people watching like Clifford and Marjorie can enjoy every last band and float.

“They stayed together very nicely and it was so colorful,” said Marjorie.

“It finished on time too,” said Clifford.

For a full list of events you can click the link below:

http://masoncityia.com/index.php/whats-happening/band-festival/