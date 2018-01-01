Hormel workers support United Way

AUSTIN, Minn. – Employees at Hormel Foods Corporation have donated $136,000 to the United Way of Mower County.

“Fundraising is no easy task year after year, but the Plant employees continue to be committed to the community through this effort,” says United Way Executive Director Diane Baker. “They continue to be one of our strongest partners and this moves us closer to our goal and meeting community needs.”

The United Way says the Hormel employees’ contribution covers just a little more than 10 percent of the projected community need of $1,225,000 in Mower County.