Hormel organizing thank you letters for overseas military

AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods is asking visitors to Super Bowl festivities to send letters of thanks to military members serving overseas.

Scroll for more content...

The company has announced that it is partnering with Operation Gratitude to have people that stop by the Hormel “activation space” set up at the Super Bowl write the letters, which will accompany 52,000 care packages.

“Hormel Foods has a long tradition of supporting our military. Whether it's providing food for our troops or career opportunities when they look to transition to civilian life, Hormel Foods is there,” says Jeff Baker, group vice president of foodservice at Hormel Foods. “We are proud and inspired to partner with Operation Gratitude, and are confident we will achieve our goal of sending 52,000 thank you letters to the troops.”

Hormel also has tablets and kiosks for people to send electronic thank you notes.

“Partnering with Hormel Foods is a great opportunity for Operation Gratitude to expand its support of our military and our mission to give every American a way of expressing their appreciation to those who serve,” says Kevin Schmiegel, chief executive officer at Operation Gratitude. “These thank you letters are some of the most treasured items in our care packages and we are excited to work with Hormel Foods to accomplish this audacious goal.”

Those who can’t visit the Hormel set-up in the Twin Cities can go online by clicking here to complete a thank you letter form.