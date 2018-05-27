Hormel Foods Recalls 228,000 Pounds of Canned Products

AUSTIN, Minn. - A major food recall to tell you about tonight.

Scroll for more content...

Hormel Foods is recalling more than 228-thousand pounds of canned pork and chicken products as they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the products in question were produced from february eighth through february 10th of this year.

They include 12 ounce metal cans of Hormel "Spam Classic" with a best-by date of February 2021.

Also included in the recall are 12-ounce metal cans of "Hormel Foods Black Label Luncheon Loaf" with a best-by date of February 2021.

Anyone with the affected products are asked to either throw them out or bring them back to where they were bought.