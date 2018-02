MASON CITY, Iowa – A Rudd woman is pleading not guilty to drug possession.

26-year-old Kayleigh Rae Hormann was arrested January 5th after Mason City police say she was found with methamphetamine at Walmart. Officers say Hormann left the store without paying for items in her shopping cart.

She is charged with possession of meth – 2nd or subsequent offense. Hormann is due to stand trial on March 13.