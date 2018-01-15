Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

MASON CITY, Iowa - Monday, Jan. 15 is a day to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He's remembered as a pioneer of the Civil Rights Movement.

"He seemed to be, you know, trying to change a lot of things for people," Pat Fairbanks, of Clear Lake, said. "He seemed to get a lot accomplished."

One of his most memorable moments was his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington.

Arvin Lande, of Northwood, said it's important now more than ever to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s accomplishments, especially after white supremacist rallies like the one that turned violent in Virginia this past fall made headlines.

"Color of skin is only skin deep," Lande said. "You gotta go with what's on the inside of a man instead of the out, and I just think they're getting a foot in the door and mucking up everything."

Lande, as well as other community members, said Dr. King is known for fighting for freedom and trying to change thing for people.

In terms of federal holidays, MLK Day has not been around very long. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill establishing Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, the holiday wasn't officially observed until 1986.

Fairbanks said schools need to keep teaching students about events like the Civil Rights Movement and people like Dr. King, and this holiday is a good reminder.

"I think it's good to have this day because, you know, when young ones ask about it, they can be told about it," Fairbanks said.