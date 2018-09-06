Clear
Homeless man pleads guilty to Rochester assault

Police say he forced his way inside a woman's apartment.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man is pleading guilty to attacking a woman in her apartment.

Joseph Colon, 56, entered guilty pleas Thursday to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault by strangulation. His sentencing is set for November 14.

Rochester police say Colon forced his way inside his victim’s apartment on June 9, 2017, held her captive, and injured her face. Colon was found not competent to stand trial in March but that ruling was reversed in July and his trial was scheduled to begin on Monday.

