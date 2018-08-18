Homeless man accused of stealing from former employer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man arrested for dumpster diving is now accused of stealing from a former employer.

Terry Albrecht, 47, was picked up around 4:22 am Friday in the 2800 block of 59th Street NW in Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says surveillance video shows Albrecht stealing a company credit card and a company car from Briese Iron works on 7010 Dresser Drive NE. The Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened sometime after Albrecht was released from jail at 2:30 pm on August 10 and the company car was returned before the start of business on Monday.

Authorities say the company credit card was used to rack up around $500 in charges at Walmart, a liquor store, and a convenience store.

The Sheriff’s Office says the surveillance video shows Albrecht wearing the same clothes he left jail in and he actually left his hat at Briese Iron Works.