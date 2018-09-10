Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: No arrest yet in early-morning Rochester homicide Full Story

Homecoming queen kicks winning point for Mississippi football team

Kaylee Foster, homecoming queen at a high school in Mississippi, also doubles as the football team's placekicker. (CNN) Kaylee Foster, homecoming queen at a high school in Mississippi, also doubles as the football team's placekicker. (CNN)

The homecoming queen at a high school in Mississippi also doubles as the football team's placekicker.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 10:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. -- It was quite the Friday for Mississippi high school senior Kaylee Foster.

She started the day being named homecoming queen at Ocean Springs High School. Then, she traded in her tiara for a football helmet as she took to the field as the team's placekicker.

She made two field goals in regulation, then kicked the game-winning extra point in overtime.

Foster has already made 11 extra points, and three field goals this year, and has been placekicking competitively since she was in the 7th grade.

But she said her first sports love is soccer, and she'll be playing that sport next year at Mississippi College.

In the meantime, Foster said she will relish being voted homecoming queen.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer weather returns alongside more sunshine.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

homicide investigation in rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Community Events