Holiday traffic safety for drivers

MASON CITY, Iowa- Law enforcement wants to make sure drivers are being safe this holiday weekend.

This comes after a fatal crash in Cerro Gordo County early Friday morning.

It happened on 190th street and Zinnia Avenue in rural Cerro Gordo County.

The sheriff's office said the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times into the ditch.

The crash claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman from Rockwell and left the driver, 28-year-old Thomas parched with a homicide by vehicle charge.

Deputy Sheriff Brian Feld with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office says during the holiday season they see a lot of distractions on the road.

This includes drivers using their cell phone as well as people drinking and driving.

"Our main goal as law enforcement is to serve and protect the community and make sure everyone is safe on the roads, make sure everyone is following the rules and make sure we get home safe also."

Deputy Feld recommends that if people go out drinking over the holidays they should make sure to have a designated driver for a safe ride home.