Hog lot moratorium approved in part of Fillmore County

Newburg Township Board votes against project.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 8:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MABEL, Minn. – The Newburg Township Board has voted for a moratorium on the construction of a large-scale hog confinement.

A meeting on the subject was held Thursday evening at the Mabel Community Center.

Iowa-based Catalpa is looking to build a 4,980-sow facility about 10 miles east of Harmony. Local residents have objected to the development, largely because it plans to produce more than seven million gallons of manure each year in a geologically porous region of southeastern Minnesota.

KIMT had a reporter at the meeting and will have more details at 10 o’clock.

