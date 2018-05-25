Clear
Historic auto shop has goal of being on the national register

The Art Deco building is in the process of becoming a historic landmark.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Schmitt's Auto Repair on N. Broadway Ave. is moving on to phase 2 in the process of becoming a historic landmark.

The traditional 1930s Art Deco-style building was identified as a potential historic landmark by the Heritage Preservation Commission. At their Tuesday meeting, they decided to accept the application for the building to move forward in the process to become a landmark.

Schmitt's Auto Repair owner Tim Schmitt tells KIMT he is working with a consultant to properly identify and catalog the building's architectural style. He says the building was designed by the same man who designed the old Rochester City Hall.

"Hopefully someday make it on to the national register. I kind of view this as the first step towards that goal," explains Schmitt.

Currently 33 sites in Olmsted County are on the National Register of Historic Places.

